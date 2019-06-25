MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he shot at a deputy and then wouldn't come out of his Maricopa home on Tuesday, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
It started around 3 a.m. near Ralston and Robin roads when neighbors called to complain about loud noises coming from Ralph Rubin's home, deputies said.
When a deputy arrived at the home, Rubin fired at least three rounds at the deputy, PCSO said.
The deputy was not hit.
The 65-year-old then went inside his home and wouldn't come out.
SWAT came out and deputies surrounded the home.
During the standoff, he would go in and out of the home, sometimes with one hand behind his back, deputies said.
At 6:30 a.m., deputies used bean bag rounds to help take him into custody, PCSO said.
Deputies said he was "extremely combative" while being arrested.
A semi-automatic rifle and .22 caliber air rifle were found outside near Rubin when he was arrested, according to PCSO.
Rubin faces multiple charges including aggravated assault against an officer, PCSO said.
(1) comment
A 65 year old idiot. [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.