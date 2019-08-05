CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Maricopa man has been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit, or misbranded, drugs altered to look like Viagra.
Victor Weaver, 52, faces several felony counts of "manufacture, sale or distribution of misbranded drugs," according to the police report.
Weaver was arrested on July 30 in Chandler.
The investigation began in mid-July when a police officer spotted a online marketplace ad for Viagra, which is a prescription drug used to treat male impotence.
The ad struck the officer as suspicious, and he responded to the seller.
The officer discovered that Weaver "was actively selling misbranded drugs, containing sildenafil citrate, which is the active ingredient found in Viagra," according to the police report.
Police say Weaver sold 20 pills to a private investigator who had specialized training in recognizing counterfeit pills. That investigator determined that the pills were misbranded and "displayed a counterfeit Viagra mark," according to the police report.
Police say Weaver also sold counterfeit pills to an undercover Phoenix police detective.
When Weaver showed up to make the "sale," he was arrested. According to the police report, Waver had 90 misbranded pills in his possession at the time of his arrest, and more pills were found during a search of his home.
An examination of Weaver's cell phone showed "he had actively been selling misbranded Viagra since at least January of 2018," according to the police report.
The police report states that Weaver has prior arrests for armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.
they worked, just sayin'
