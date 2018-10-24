Valleywise
(Source: Maricopa Integrated Health System)

PHOENIX (AP) - The community health system serving Maricopa County is getting a new name.

Officials with Maricopa Integrated Health System announced Wednesday it would be rebranded next year as Valleywise Health.

The name change will apply to all facilities, including a teaching hospital and 12 family health centers, as well as logos and signage.

The changes will be visible by mid-2019.

The system will still be overseen by the Maricopa County Special Health Care District Board of Directors.

