MARICOPA (3TV/CBS 5) — Don Bellville likes to keep an eye on his Maricopa home by using cameras.
The reason? Well, he's out of town a lot says he never knows what will happen.
“We have a nice home, we have a pool area. We worry about kids or teenagers getting in the back and getting injured or worse. It just gives us a way to see what's going on in the house.”
Bellville already has a security system inside of his home. However, he wanted to keep an eye on the outside as well. So, he went to Best Buy and came across some sales people representing a security system called Vivint.
“I rested on the fact that it's a big company, Best Buy's here, they're not gonna let someone in that doesn't know what they're doing or that's not a reputable product, so we put our trust in that.”
Bellville wound up spending $1,500 on the Vivint security system and had Vivint install the cameras at his home. He also spent an extra $600 for some Vivint upgrades for a total of around $2,100
But Bellville says not long after the installation, the cameras were overly sensitive.
He said the Vivint System just wasn't working properly. In fact, he said a small ripple in the pool could off the system five times in less than 5-minutes. He says even blowing leaves would set it off.
“Everything was triggering it. You couldn't decipher whether it was a leaf or a cat or a human.”
So Bellville contacted Vivint which tried to trouble shoot the problem over the phone. When that didn't work, Vivint sent out technicians but that didn't help either.
“Technician comes, he's here for four hours testing everything, running everything, resetting everything, he just throws up his arms and says I don't know.”
Eventually, Bellville says the Vivint system went out completely and no one wants to help. Best Buy, he says talk to Vivint. And Vivint says talk to Best Buy.
“It's just frustrating, it's just a product that isn't working and somebody should step up and make it right.”
3 On Your Side got involved and we contacted both Vivint and Best Buy. Best Buy immediately looked into it and in an email wrote:
"Mr. Bellville's customer experience was unacceptable. We appreciate his patience and he has been fully refunded."
Vivint also apologized saying they’re sending Bellville a refund for those extra upgrades he spent almost $600 on. That means Bellville will be getting all of his $2,100 refunded.
Bellville says he's been fighting this issue for months it was only resolved with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"I just want to thank you guys. It's very satisfying to actually get the money back but it was very satisfying that we captured their attention.”
Best Buy and Vivint were great to work with. Both companies were both very responsive.
