MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- Maricopa High School is increasing security Tuesday after an overnight threat on an anonymous social media prompted parents to contact the school.
The campus was cleared overnight and there is an increased presence at the school, according to the City of Maricopa Police Department.
A message to families from Brian Winter, the high school principal, asked for students to leave backpacks at home, with an exception of small purses. Bags will be checked, according to Winter.
In the message, the principal said that they were unable to determine the credibility of the threat, and that it was similar to the threat that “has been circulated” in a nearby district.
Winter said that while the school remains open today, students will not be penalized for absences.
Police said they have reached out to FBI and other agencies.
