MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A family that has taken in Arizona's most vulnerable is trying to get back on their feet after a fire destroyed their home. "I'm grateful everyone's alive and we're moving forward," said Joie Lambson.
Joie and her husband Curtis have five grandchildren they've taken into kinship care, four adopted foster children, a niece, a daughter, and her wife. They were all living under the Labsons' roof when the home caught on fire Thursday.
"I thought I smelled smoke, and then, right as I was going to go check, the fire alarms went off," said Naomi Porter, who escaped the fire.
The fire started in an upstairs bedroom in the early afternoon. Family members and firefighters still aren't sure what caused the fire. Everyone home at the time, including their two dogs, was able to get out of the house safely. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second floor.
"Moved all of our pictures off of our walls and put them downstairs in the front living room. It hadn't been damaged by the fire and they said we could come back and get them in the morning," Joie said.
But sadly, that didn;t happen. Early Friday morning, embers flared back up and the rest of the house burned. "Memories... a lot of them we can't get back," Joie said.
But while the pictures, paintings, and many other things are lost, this large family still finds comfort in having each other. "Nothing is going to stop us from raising these kids," Curtis Lambson said.
Currently, the family is living in a hotel and they say they'll be looking to build or buy another home as soon as they can.
"It's giving them that place where they can be secure and safe and enjoy their lives. That's the one thing we're after," Curtis said.
Curtis and Joie say they're thankful for all the donations of clothing and toys they've already received.
If you would like to help, you can donate through Arizona Helping Hands, a non-profit that helps foster families.
AHH has set up the “CJL Fund” to help Curtis, Joie and their nine children rebuild and move forward.
You can mail or drop off donations to: Arizona Helping Hands, 3110 E. Thunderbird Road, Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85032. Checks or cash can be dropped off or mailed to the address. Please notate CJL Fund on all donations.
To make online donations: Visit www.azhelpinghands.org (A 2.5% credit card processing fee is deducted from all online donations.) Again, please note "CJL Fund" on all donations.