MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – From "destination unknown" to "destination you might be staying at home," Maricopa newlyweds Charlee Walker and Jeff Schalkowski have just had their honeymoon dreams wrecked after their trip to Florida and two-day cruise were canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.
"Friday my grandma called me and said, 'So I have bad news. Your honeymoon might be canceled because of the hurricane.' I'm like, 'So we were going to Florida?' She gave that part away, but she's like, 'Don't worry. I'm working on it,'" said Walker.
The trip was supposed to be a surprise planned by family members, but day by day, reality is setting in after their flight was canceled twice already.
"Our flight got rescheduled for tomorrow, and then today we found out it got canceled again," said Walker.
"I took off seven days off of work, so time's ticking down how many days I'll have to go on this vacation," said Schalkowski.
Despite this, the couple says all of their problems seem superficial compared to what others are facing.
"Our honeymoon may have been canceled, but I still feel bad for everybody put in the wake of that hurricane, especially in the Bahamas," said Schalkowski.
"Our honeymoon got ruine,d but at least we know our house is safe. Our family is safe, they can't say that," said Walker.
The couple has decided on a staycation, and so far, after telling the hotel their story, they've been upgraded to a bigger suite. They are still hoping to eventually make it to Florida, even if they have to wait until next year for more vacation time off work.
"Nobody to blame but the hurricane," said Schalkowski.