MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly stalking his estranged wife and a Tempe police officer, according to law enforcement sources.
Deputy Sal Cuevas, who is part of a Homeland Security Task Force, was arrested at a Maricopa home Thursday evening.
Officials say Cuevas and his wife are getting a divorce. His wife is a legal advisor for the Tempe Police Department.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:
Sheriff Penzone has been advised a current employee of the organization has been arrested and accused of criminal violations. We are adamant regarding our commitment to hold are employees to the highest standards, and violations of our policy and/or law will not be tolerated. MCSO will provide all necessary support to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation with respect for due process.
The City of Tempe also released a statement saying:
The Tempe Police Department began a criminal investigation into a domestic violence situation in which the victim was a City of Tempe employee who feared for their safety and the safety of Tempe Police employees, due to continual violent threats and harassment. During the investigation, detectives identified the other victim as a Tempe Police employee who also feared for their safety. On September 10, 2020 Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy Salvador Cuevas was arrested in the town of Maricopa by the Tempe Police Department and members from the US Marshalls Task Force. Cuevas was booked into the Pinal County Jail for charges including stalking/DV. This was a joint operation with the Gilbert Police Department where additional charges may be pending. For more information we respectfully ask you reach out to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office or the appropriate jurisdictional agency.
US Marshal David Gonzales confirms that because of the violent nature of threats allegedly made and the belief that Cuevas may have been heavily armed, deputy marshals and a SWAT team were used in the arrest.
Cuevas was taken into custody without incident.