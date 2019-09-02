SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Deputies with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office hit the water this Labor Day and patroled the County's lakes to ensure boaters stayed safe.
"We have the potential for a lot of crashes because people just aren't used to operating on the water with this many boats," said Deputy James Cesolini, who's assigned to Saguaro Lake.
Cesolini says hundreds of boats can be out on the lake during Labor Day weekend.
Making things more difficult are many of the boaters are novices.
"We want to make sure everyone's coming out here to have a good time. But our job is to make sure they're having that good time as safe as possible, and we will ensure that that happens," Cesolini said.
Cesolini says he usually writes between 15 and 20 citations during holiday weekends. He keeps an eye out for proper life jacket use, making sure wakeboarders are using a spotter, and ensuring that boats are following the speed limit in no-wake zones.
Also paramount is making sure people aren't boating under the influence.
"They don't realize the severity of drinking and operating a boat, and the impact that can have on their judgment skills, on their depth perception," Cesolini said.
Along with his duties as a sheriff's deputy, Cesolini is also a paramedic. Cesolini responds to medical incidents on Saguaro Lake and treats patients at the aid station near the marina.