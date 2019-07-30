PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Workers at the Maricopa County Animal Shelter are doing their best to cool down some warm dogs.
The shelter's swamp coolers, or evap coolers, are having a hard time keeping up with the recent extreme heat, and shelter officials are asking for the public's help.
Jose Santiago with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) says that the swamp coolers are working, but they're just not working well enough.
"The county is in the process of replacing those coolers but unfortunately, with the way the system runs, the replacement will not take place until September," said Santiago.
Now, MCACC is asking for the public's help, specifically donations of portable swamp coolers.
"We need help," said Santiago. "We can use donations of portable coolers because they do work; we just do not have enough to keep up with the extreme heat."
Meantime, shelter staffers are trying to do their best to keep the dogs as cool as possible. But any help from the public would be welcome.
Portable evap coolers can be found on Amazon and at stores like Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot.
If you can't donate an evap cooler, the shelter could also use donations of ice (to chill the water bowls) and towels and blankets (to wet and give the dogs a cool place to rest.)
If you'd like to bring in a cooler, ice, towels or blankets, you can drop them off at the shelter:
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control
2500 South 27th Avenue (on 27th Avenue, just north of Lower Buckeye Road)
Phoenix AZ 85009
602-506-7387
Or to donate money or fulfill a wish on the shelter's "Amazon wish list," you can find information about that online.
(2) comments
Duggy wuggies need a hug. [scared]
any excuse to beg for money for the mutt house. dogs do not need to be cooled like people.
