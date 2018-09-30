The Phoenix area is expecting a lot of rain (for a desert area) during the next few days but it's dust that made the first appearance on Sunday.
There were reports of isolated dust in Maricopa County and La Paz County so the National Weather Service issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for the two counties that expired at 7 p.m.
Then came some light rain. At least so far.
Sky Harbor has reported 0.02" of rain as of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service said any rain that falls in Phoenix before midnight will count toward the monsoon rainfall total for 2018, even though it isn't a monsoon storm.
Sunday marks the end of the monsoon season for 2018 as well as the Phoenix 2018 water year.
Scattered showers are expected around the Phoenix area for Sunday night with rain on and off for Monday.
The high temperature today for #Phoenix was 95° and Sky Harbor has reported 0.02 in. of rain so far. Any rain falling in Phoenix before midnight will contribute to both our Monsoon 2018 rainfall total and the Phoenix 2018 water year. Because it's the last day for both!— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 1, 2018
We've been getting isolated reports of reduced visibilities in dust across La Paz and Maricopa Counties so we have issued a Blowing Dust Advisory until 7 pm. #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 30, 2018
