PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The number of homeless continue to rise in Maricopa County, and for the first time the county is looking at pets as well as people.
Every year, the Maricopa Association of Governments coordinates what it calls a Point-in-Time Count of people living in shelters and on the streets. It's a snapshot of a single day that can then be compared over the years to paint a broad picture of homelessness in Maricopa County.
“The PIT Count is an effort to learn more about the individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County,” according to the MAG website. “It serves as a one-night snapshot of homelessness in the region.”
As of Jan. 21, 2019, the PIT Count identified 6,614 people experiencing homelessness. Of those, 52% were staying in an emergency shelter, transitional housing, or Safe Haven programs.
The total number of homeless increased compared to the 2018 PIT Count. Fewer people, however, were in shelters. That means more were out on the streets. That count increase by 22 percent.
While the total number of homeless has fluctuated by several hundred year-to-year since 2014, the number of those living on the streets, in washes, under bridges, in cars, or in some other unsheltered situation has risen steadily.
“We are not surprised, and we are troubled by these numbers,” said Amy Schwabenlender, co-chair of the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Board and executive director of the Human Services Campus. “This should be of concern to everyone living in the Valley. The ripple effects of homelessness touch individuals, families, neighborhoods, and communities. These are first and foremost human impacts, and at the same time they profoundly weave into societal and economic impacts.”
Thanks to a survey that’s part of the PIT Count process, it was learned that almost 13% of those experiencing homelessness were doing so for the first time.
A complete analysis of the data will take some.
“We will dive deeper into the findings to better understand root causes of homelessness,” said Tempe Police Sgt. Robert Ferraro, who serves on the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Board. “We want to know what leads to chronic homelessness, what leads to first-time homelessness, and the causes of Veteran and family homelessness. The Continuum of Care will look at factors such as eviction rates and affordable housing, and see what solutions we can recommend.”
This year’s PIT Count was the first to include pets. The count identified 182 animals on the street. Ten of them were service animals.
