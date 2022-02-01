PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office just got a $3 million grant to help solve cold cases and process backlogged rape kits. The money is coming from the Department of Justice. New technology could change the game for finally solving some of these crimes that date back years.

We’ve already seen it happening in Arizona and across the nation — more and more cases from decades ago being solved because of advanced DNA testing and technology that didn't exist before.

It's worked for Phoenix PD with major cases, but the problem is funding can be hard to come by for it. It's the new age of forensics: DNA, forensic genealogy, and other state-of-the-art technologies solving cases left and right.

“The new techniques every day there’s something new and innovative that’s coming out,” said Troy Hillman.

Hillman knows firsthand — he just retired from Phoenix PD in December after spending his last ten years as the cold case homicide sergeant.

In 2015 he led the team that nontraditionally tried using unidentified DNA with a forensic genealogist to make an arrest in the "Canal Murders" case.

They were the first law enforcement department to successfully find the match and arrest an alleged killer that way.

“DNA evidence is massive in terms of what it can do for a case,” Hillman said.

Now, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office can help different departments with just that. The office announced they received $3 million in grant money to go to cold case investigations and sexual assault kit initiatives.

$500,000 of that will pay for additional DNA testing, create a countywide database of cold cases, hire a data analyst, and provide other resources to prosecutors who are experts in these investigations.

County attorney Allister Adel said they have a lot of cases they're working on. “We’ve got over 300 cold cases that we work collaboratively with law enforcement on,” said Adel.

Hillman said something else they didn't use often was utilizing help from other organizations that can work with detectives to narrow in on certain character traits in an investigation.

He said this money would be so useful for that too. “To look at how certain types of more of the serial killer/predator develop, what to look for, the crime scene will tell you different things. So, some of the profilers told us these would be in the particular perpetrator’s background,” said Hillman.

The county attorney also said some of that money would be used to fly in witnesses or people who need to be interviewed to help in an investigation or fly to other states to interview people who may have moved out of Arizona.