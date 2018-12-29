PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The homeless community is welcomed to stay in shelters overnight as temperatures drop to a freezing point.
"We need to be able to pay our staff and provide some of the services here and so with coordination with the county we can operate that," Cole Hickman with the Human Services Campus in Downtown Phoenix said.
Hickman said their executive director coordinated with Maricopa County to make sure they could get funding for staff, blankets and food for the freeze warning.
"We'll be able to bring into the shelter here 85 people on top of over 500 people who are served on the campus regularly for shelter," Hickman explained.
Many people in the homeless community wore layers and bundled up in blankets on the first night of the cold snap, but said that even then it wasn't enough.
"It was really cold. I mean I had a jacket on, two shirts, two pairs of pants and it was still cold," said Trish Ospina, who is staying at the shelter.
Hickman said they are taking it on a day-by-day basis whether they will need to open the extra space for another night.
