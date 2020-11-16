MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CB5) -- With sunny skies and perfect weather in the forecast, it seems like Tuesday would be a great day to "take a hike" in one of Maricopa's County's regional parks. Bonus: It's free!
The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging everyone to hit the trails to celebrate National Take a Hike Day on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“We understand that National Take a Hike Day isn’t an official holiday; however, National Trails Day is in June and National Parks and Recreation Month is in July, and that’s when our industry typically promotes outdoor activities. During the summer months here, the department tries to limit park visitor exposure to the heat by shifting program offerings to earlier in the morning and later in the evening when temperatures are slightly cooler,” said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Director.
County officials say that with more than 120,000 acres of parkland and 600 miles of trails, Maricopa County’s regional parks and trails provide the perfect setting to enjoy the great outdoors.
“On this National Take a Hike Day, our parks department is waiving the $7 per vehicle day-use entry fee into all of our regional parks. This, coupled with the cooler temperatures, provides the perfect reason for families to take a hike, go for a mountain bike ride, or perhaps venture over to Lake Pleasant Regional Park for an afternoon of shoreline fishing,” added Clint Hickman, Maricopa County Board of Supervisor, Chairman, District 4.
In addition, the department kicked off its annual "100 Miles in 100 Days" challenge on Nov. 1. With the program's launch and holidays quickly approaching, the free entry day provides a little extra motivation to visit the parks to enjoy ranger-led hikes and log additional miles.
Park visitors are reminded that although temperatures may be cooler, appropriate hiking attire, sunscreen, and an ample water supply are still necessary for all activities.
To find a Maricopa County regional park near you, visit www.maricopacountyparks.net.