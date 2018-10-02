The remains of what was Hurricane Rosa rolled through the state dropping record rain and wreaking havoc in parts of Maricopa County Tuesday.

+1 
Folks in north Phoenix enjoy kayaking down the flooded greenbelt

Folks in north Phoenix enjoy kayaking down the flooded greenbelt

According the officials at the Flood Control District for Maricopa County, however, things could have been much worse.

Dan Henz, the chief meteorologist for the Flood Control District, said the systems used to keep the floodwaters at bay mostly held up.

+1 
After the rain comes the rainbow

Our chopper catches a beautiful rainbow after a wet, rainy Tuesday.

The one notable exception was a water basin near Tatum and Shea boulevards. 

"It's built to able to handle a certain amount of water and got 2.5 inches of rain ... in a short period of time; there's too much water," Henz said.

[RELATED: Rainy day chaos! Flooding & water rescues, sinkholes and kayaks]

[WEATHER GOODIES: Rainfall totals | Camera network | Interactive radarForecast]

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Political Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.