The remains of what was Hurricane Rosa rolled through the state dropping record rain and wreaking havoc in parts of Maricopa County Tuesday.
According the officials at the Flood Control District for Maricopa County, however, things could have been much worse.
Dan Henz, the chief meteorologist for the Flood Control District, said the systems used to keep the floodwaters at bay mostly held up.
The one notable exception was a water basin near Tatum and Shea boulevards.
"It's built to able to handle a certain amount of water and got 2.5 inches of rain ... in a short period of time; there's too much water," Henz said.
