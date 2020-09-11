Maricopa County 'Most Wanted' man accused of child molestation arrested in Missouri

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- A man suspected of child molestation was arrested in Springfield, Missouri after being on the run since Jan. 13 and spending several weeks on the "Maricopa County's Most Wanted" list, The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
At first, Arthur Lien, who is also suspected of the intent to commit child molestation, called an MCSO Special Victims Unit detective to surrender. He later had a change of heart and turned off his phone, officials say. At that point, an investigation was launched.
Lien was tracked to Missouri by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Tactical Enforcement [FATE] Unit and an FBI Violent Crimes Task Force member with the help of tips from the community. With assistance from Missouri FBI, a task force was able to arrest Lien.
Lien is currently in Springfield's Greene County Jail, being held on his Arizona charges without bond. Working with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, MCSO will make sure "justice is served with due process," according to an official statement.
“This is exceptional work by the task force and a great example of the importance of working together with our law enforcement partners as well as our community members as peers,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone. “I look forward to a continued partnership to get these dangerous felons off our streets.”