MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Free at-home COVID-19 Self-Test kits will be available at 12 select Maricopa County Library District libraries on Wednesday, Jan. 19 starting at 10 a.m.

Each vehicle is limited to one Abbott BinaxNOW kit which comes with two tests. The antigen tests only detects active infection and can provide fast results in 15 minutes.

There is a limited supply, so distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. All but two locations will be set up for curbside pickup.

Asante Library

Ed Robson Library

Fairway Library (Walk-Up Pickup only)

Fountain Hills Library

Goodyear Library

Litchfield Park Library

Northwest Regional Library

Perry Library

Southeast Regional Library

Sun City Library (Walk-Up Pickup only)

White Tank Library

Due to their operating hours, North Valley Regional Library will begin distribution at 3:30pm

Get a free test mailed to you https://www.covidtests.gov

https://special.usps.com/testkits

The popular tests have been difficult to find across the Valley as demand for the tests soar. Cities across Arizona have been holding similar events

Last week, Maricopa County District Library officials said some sites ran out of tests in 30 minutes. Officials gave out about 3,000 kits then and plan to give the same amount on Wednesday.

"Last week was an adventure in distributing the tests and what we learned was there is a much higher need in our communities then we have the ability to distribute these tests. That was evidenced by a massive amount of traffic, a long line of cars waiting to get tests, which put a constrain on the traffic system and was a concern for safety in our communities,” said Erin MacFarlane, Maricopa County Library District Deputy Director.

MacFarlane explained they’ve adjusted their plan to make today’s even run more smoothly. “We're distributing at 10 a.m., were asking people not come much earlier than that because we simply can't handle a long line of cars,” she added.

Since October, the library district has distributed about 45,000 tests across the county.

So far, there are no plans to receive another shipment next week, so the is the only day these kits will be available for now. There are no dates scheduled this month or in the near future.

"That’s it for now only because the supply chain hasn't stabilized so we work with the Maricopa County Department of Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services who really right now are prioritizing schools and congregate care centers for where these tests are going,” she explained.

For more information on the free COVID tests, visit the library district's website.