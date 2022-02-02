PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Phoenix Wednesday morning.
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to 56th Street and Camelback Road around 9:15 a.m. and learned that a woman, identified by family as Rosa Mroz, was crossing the street when she was hit by a black car. Mroz serves as a Superior Court judge for the criminal department for Maricopa County. Authorities said Mroz was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition. Video from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed authorities centering their investigation on the car, which was parked off to the side of the road along Camelback.
Arizona's Family spoke with Mroz's mother, who said her daughter crosses that intersection several times a week. She walks in the morning for exercise, sometimes with friends. Her mother said Mroz is undergoing brain surgery, and her family is with her at the hospital.
Investigators believe the driver didn't stop for a red light at the intersection. Police said the driver is talking with detectives for the investigation, but it's not clear if they've been detained or arrested. Officers, however, were able to reopen the intersection around 12:30 p.m.
“No one really pays attention that much when they drive anymore, especially with phones I guess, I don’t know I feel like people need to be more cautious,” Alex Page, a neighbor said. Page said she often walks in that area.
“There has been a problem, many of us think there’s too much traffic on Camelback through there going at too high a rate of speed,” Charles Babbitt, a neighbor said. He crosses that intersection on his walk three to four times a week.
Being a pedestrian in Phoenix is getting more dangerous. Police said eight people have been killed in the city just crossing the road since the start of the year. In 2021, there were 134 pedestrian fatalities.
“It’s a tragedy but it’s also an opportunity to educate everyone on the importance of following traffic safety laws,” Sgt. Andy Williams with the Phoenix Police Department said.
According to the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County, Mroz joined Superior Court in 2004 and has worked several assignments from family, probate, civil, and criminal courts.