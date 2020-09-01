PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County is looking to hire paid poll workers for the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3.
In-person voting will begin earlier to help accommodate voters who may have trouble getting to the polls on Election Day. To help serve those needs, the county is looking to hire workers from Oct. 7 until the day of the election on Nov. 3. Some of the dates will also be weekends and evenings. All you have to do is sign up online and let them know your availability.
To be a poll worker, you must be over the age of 18 and registered to vote in the State of Arizona. The pay starts at $12 an hour up to $13.50 an hour depending on the role.
The deadline to be a poll worker is Oct. 5.
As many other elections before, voters have the choice to vote-by-mail or vote in-person. With the pandemic, voting in-person will be a bit different.
- Majority of the training will be held virtually. In-person training will be limited to about ten people or less.
- Each polling location will be following safety guidelines including recommending voters wear masks and gloves. Workers will be required to face shields/masks and gloves. If neither have them, the polling location will provide them.
- Physical distancing will be practiced.
- Hand sanitizer will be available to use too.
Click here if you are interested in applying. If you want to check your voting status, you can do so here. The list of locations will be provided here in October.