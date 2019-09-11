PHOENIX (3TVCBS 5) -- The 11th annual multicultural emergency preparedness expo starts Saturday, Sept. 21 in honor of National Preparedness month. This year's theme is "Prepared Not Scared".
Maricopa County Department of Public Health’s Building Bridges to Health Network are partnering with Metrocenter mall and first responders to remind the community about the importance of personal preparedness.
This year more than 40 agencies will be offering activities and services related to first aid, evacuation planning, caring for pets during disasters, managing stress and mental health during emergencies and more.
The expo will also offer health screening for mammograms, diabetes testing, and dental screenings for children and adults.
Visitors can watch cooking demos featuring Chef Doreen Colondres and possibly receive free first aid kits, bikes, bike helmets and car seats. Uninsured adults will have the opportunity to get free flu immunizations.