PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Coronavirus crisis has a lot of customers on edge, wondering if it's still OK to order out from their favorite restaurant.
Johnny Dilone is the community relations manager with Maricopa County Environmental Services. He wants the public to know that health inspectors are still showing up every day to do inspections, even with restaurants working on a limited basis.
Dilone said that concerns about COVID-19, make following strict health code guidelines even more important. "That's why we're not necessarily asking them to do anything different when it comes to food safety," said Dilone. "Because if they abide by these policies, those guidelines in the food code, they should help minimize any health risks to the community."
Health inspectors are also making sure businesses follow CDC protocol, ensuring that customers practice social distancing, limit the number of people inside a restaurant at one time, and making sure no one at work is sick.
Michael Bennett is happy to hear health inspectors are keeping an eye on restaurants, but that won't stop the Phoenix dad from taking extra precautions when he brings food home. "We've been wiping down all the containers when we get home," said Bennett. "That goes for both groceries and for takeout food. But as far as the people actually preparing the food, you can't see it, so you kind of have to take it on faith."
According to health experts, the risk of spreading the coronavirus through take-out food is extremely low.
Health inspectors are considered essential employees, which is why they are still working.