PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Community College District is still working to recover from an alleged cyberattack last week. According to district officials, progress is being made each day, and new security protocols are being implemented.

According to Interim President Chris Haines, on Tuesday, March 16, suspicious activity was found on the network, forcing the district to immediately disconnect network access and put systems offline. The network outage affected students and faculty abilities to access MyInfo, Canvas, RioLearn, EdReady, Maricopa email, Google Tools, and the Student Information System.

Systems are slowly being brought back online after being checked through an extensive process, officials say. Faculty and staff are also being prompted to use additional security, like two-factor authentication. MCCCD will also provide access to free antivirus software that can be installed on all faculty, staff, and student personal devices.

"We are treating this matter with the highest priority. As part of our response process, we engaged key partners, including independent forensic specialists, who are working to help us investigate and resolve the outage," Interim President Chris Haines said on Friday. "We continue to investigate this situation while simultaneously restoring applications to ensure system security. At this time, we do not have an estimate for when access will be restored, but we are working around-the-clock to restore access as quickly as possible."

The district's forensic partners are still investigating the system. A district spokesperson said there are no updates on what or who was behind the cyberattack but that teams are working to restore the online systems safely.

"Faculty continues to work on adjusting their semester timelines, assignments, and exams to ensure these technology disruptions do not negatively impact student grades. We understand these disruptions are challenging for all and are proud of the dedication, support, and patience of our college community. We will continue to provide regular updates regarding the recovery process and system restoration," the spokesperson said.

The district plans to resume classes on March 29, except for certain clinical classes.