PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney's office announced Friday that the county has tested 90 percent of its backlogged sexual assault kits.
The county has been working on the backlog since 2015.
As of May, the county has sent 95 percent of the approximately 4,500 rape kits for testing and 90 percent of those have been tested to completion.
Amanda Steele, public information director for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, said there are 250 rape kits left to test and they are expected to be completed by the end of this year.
"This is the culmination of our effort to seek justice on behalf of victims of sexual assault, hold offenders fully accountable for their crimes, and prevent serial rapists from causing additional harm to the community," said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. "With changes to investigative protocols and an emphasis on testing all sex assault kits, we will continue to work in partnership with law enforcement to ensure justice is delivered."
Steele said since the end of 2015, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has worked to secure four different grants totaling $5.7 million to test all the kits.
The grants have provided full funding to test the backlog kits as well as funding for additional positions including a detective and prosecutor, Steele said.
During the testing of the previously unsubmitted kits, 754 resulted in a DNA hit, meaning DNA capable of identifying the offender was found.
So far, 13 defendants have been indicted with eight having already been convicted and sentenced for their crimes.
(1) comment
Since DNA is such an important piece of evidence to prove guilt OR innocence I cannot understand why the officials were so lazy as to not get the job done much faster. Maybe they are the same lazy officials who run the DMV.
