PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel wants to bring in someone from the outside to help review cases of alleged officer misconduct and officer-involved shootings. She is searching for a community member to add to her critical incident review team which helps determine whether an officer broke the law and should be charged with a crime.
“I wanted to expand [the team] so that we had other voices in the room that weren’t just attorneys who have seen a lot of these cases,” says Adel. “This committee convenes and looks at all of the evidence and makes a thoughtful recommendation to me, and I ultimately make the decision.”
Adel says the search for the citizen member has just begun. It’s unclear who will fill the role. “Prior to the pandemic, my office was working with legislators and stakeholders to look at criminal justice reforms in our community,” says Adel.
Adel says reform has been a priority since she took office. Adel’s predecessor, Bill Montgomery, was often accused of going soft on officers investigated for misconduct. Some are hoping to see more accountability.
“If you look at Maricopa County, if you look at charges of police officers, what we're seeing is virtually officers and officer-involved shootings are a hundred-percent justified all the time,” says State Rep, Reginald Bolding.
Bolding says, in the last seven years, only one officer has been charged with a deadly shooting and was later acquitted by a jury. He’s one of several democratic lawmakers pushing for statewide reform requiring officer-involved shooting investigations to be handled by outside agencies.
“We have seen the death of unarmed individuals at the hands of law enforcement, and we have to ask ourselves, is enough enough?” questions Bolding.
The ACLU of Arizona would like to see another version of reform. The group says it has been surveying county attorney candidates asking if they are willing to create an entire unit of independent investigators to review officer actions in critical incidents.
“If an officer or anyone commits a crime, they’re going to be held accountable,” says Adel.
She adds her office had been working for months to form a community advisory board before the pandemic stalled progress. That work, she says, continues. “We want to talk with those who want to better our criminal justice system and our community and hear what their concerns are,” says Adel. “Then we’re going to take steps internally to address some of those concerns.”