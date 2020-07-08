PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Wednesday morning that it will review the Dion Johnson case to determine whether charges need to be filed.

Dion Johnson, 28, was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop on Loop 101 at Tatum Boulevard on Memorial Day. Phoenix police investigated the shooting and have submitted the case for review by MCAO.

DPS trooper shoots and kills man on Loop 101 in north Phoenix A man is dead after a shooting involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Memorial Day morning.

"I can confirm that we received the Johnson case late yesterday. There is no timeline for a charging decision, but the county attorney has asked staff to prioritize a review of this case. A review of the case is currently underway," said Jennifer Liewer, the communications director for MCAO.

Johnson's family has been asking for answers from investigators. Protesters have also demanded information about his death.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation freeway camera does not show the actual shooting but does show Dion behind his car. Two DPS troopers are with him. One of the troopers appears to be next to Dion while another trooper is standing over him.

Video shows apparent moments after Dion Johnson was shot by DPS in Phoenix New video shows the moments after 28-year-old Dion Johnson was shot and killed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Arizona's Family started recording the live camera feed after hearing about a shooting on the freeway. The camera shown in the video is controlled by ADOT and is not operated by Arizona's Family.

Dion's mother, Erma Johnson, was shaken by what she saw in the clip. "He's moving and the officer takes his boot and kicks him back down. That's devastating."

The Johnson family viewed the video with their attorney, Jocquese Blackwell. He claims Dion was shot in the stomach and could have survived if he had received immediate care.

Erma Johnson called on the feds to look into the matter.

"This hurts worse and worse," she said. "I can't eat, I can't sleep, and I have nightmares," she said on June 5.

The FBI confirmed last month that they would review the case.

FBI will review DPS shooting death of Dion Johnson "Experienced prosecutors and agents will be assigned to review the matter for potential federal civil rights violations."

The FBI said the United States Attorney's Office in Arizona, the United States Department of Justice and the FBI were aware of the death and will "review all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted."

"Experienced prosecutors and agents will be assigned to review the matter for potential federal civil rights violations," said Jill McCabe with the FBI Phoenix Field Office.

Other community members wrote to the Department of Justice, asking them to step in. DPS said the Phoenix Police Department is in charge of the investigation, but critics have wondered if a police department is the right agency to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

After reviewing the case, MCAO will determine if charges will be filed against the troopers involved.