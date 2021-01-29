PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced that she would not be pursuing criminal charges against the police officer who shot and killed Ryan Whitaker in May 2020.

Rather than hosting a press conference, Adel made the announcement via news release as she continues to recover from brain surgery on Election Day.

“I wanted to inform the community of my decision as I know many in the community and, certainly Mr. Whitaker’s family and Officer Cooke and his family, have anxiously waited for it,” she said. “I apologize that I was not able to announce this decision earlier.”

The night of May 21, 2020, Officers John Ferragamo and Jeff Cooke responded to a report of possible domestic violence at Whitaker’s Ahwatukee home. Police said Whitaker, 40, was armed when he answered the door. Both Ferragamo and Cooke had body-worn cameras. Video from both cameras released by the Phoenix Police Department less than a month later showed the shooting.

The entire incident was over in seconds.

Cooke fired three rounds. Whitaker appeared to be starting to kneel and putting his hands up when the officer fired. Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Shortly after the body-cam video was made public, Whitaker's family demanded accountability on the part of the Phoenix Police Department said they wanted to see Cooke arrested and charged with murder.

“Based on the facts and evidence, Officer Cooke was responding to what he was told was an active domestic violence call inside a home,” Adel said in a statement. “Officer Cooke made a decision based on the information he had – he could do no more. Based on what he knew, I cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his decision to use deadly physical force was an unreasonable one.”

In December, the Phoenix City Council unanimously agreed to a $3 million settlement for Whitaker's family.