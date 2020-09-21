Arizona's Family is planning to livestream the announcement, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. We will send an alert when the livestream starts.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel will announce this afternoon whether she will file criminal charges in connection with the shooting death of Dion Johnson.

The shooting involving Johnson occurred on Monday, May 25, around 5:30 a.m. at the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard.

Video shows apparent moments after Dion Johnson was shot by DPS in Phoenix New video shows the moments after 28-year-old Dion Johnson was shot and killed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Trooper George Cervantes was in the area of the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard and saw a car parked in the gore point, partially blocking traffic. Cervantes saw a 28-year-old man, identified as Johnson, sleeping in the vehicle. After some type of "struggle", Cervantes fired his weapon hitting Johnson. He died later at a local hospital.

DPS trooper who shot Dion Johnson has 13 complaints on his record The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now saying it is still in the middle of its internal investigation regarding the trooper who shot and killed Dion Johnson.

The investigation into the shooting was conducted by the Phoenix Police Department, while the AZDPS’ Internal Affairs did an internal investigation before sending to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to review on July 15.

Cervantes is a 15-year veteran with the DPS and he remains on administrative leave. He has previous complaints on his record with allegations of racial profiling and discourteous treatment, according to official documentation.