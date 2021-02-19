PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel sat down with Arizona's Family on Friday to reflect on her recovery from a fall last November and give her opinion on a couple of controversial cases that her office has been apart of.

"I'm back full time. It's great. It's wonderful to be back," Adel said.

Adel praised her doctors' work and the support of her family as she is expected to make a full recovery from the fall. A few days before Election Day, she tripped on her Zoom station and hit her head on the table. She thought it wasn't a big deal since she didn't pass out and wasn't bleeding. But then her husband noticed a lazy eye days later and Adel couldn't track with both eyes so she had the doctors check her out. Adel then had to have brain surgery.

"So we went in at that point and they actually took out all this part of my skull to let the swelling on my brain go down," Adel said. She also had a blood clot in her brain and a minor bleed.

Thanks to the doctors at Barrow Neurological Institute, everything went smoothly. Adel has a scar on her head and her hair is still slowly growing in. She is wearing glasses for the first time to help with her balance, but she said those are only temporary.

"No other injuries are lasting effects from the surgery, and I have been doing great at recovery because of the good care that I got," Adel said.

She added she didn't find out she won the county attorney's race until a few days after the results were finalized.

Ryan Whitaker case

But since she was elected as the county's top prosecutor, she's faced some controversial decisions. Adel announced last month she wouldn't be charging the Phoenix police officer who shot and killed Ryan Whitaker in Ahwatukee last May.

"That was a tragedy that didn't need to happen," said Adel. "Legally, what the officer thought was happening at the time, is what we have to work with to prove our case."

Officers showed up to Whitaker's place after receiving reports of a domestic violence fight. Whitaker opened the door with a gun in his hand and that's when Officer Jeff Cooke fired three rounds, hitting Whitaker and killing him. Whitaker appeared to be starting to kneel and putting his hands up when the officer fired. The City Council unanimously approved a $3 million settlement in December for Whitaker's family. However, Adel said she couldn't charge Cooke and didn't think the settlement is a referendum on her decision.

"The decisions might not sit well with people, especially in a tragedy. But we have to abide by our ethical duties. We have to treat similarly situated people the same, so that we are doing the right things for the right reasons," said Adel.

Protest charges dropped

She also commented on her office having to dismiss charges against 16 people accused of being apart of being a street gang. They were arrested at an anti-police brutality protest in Phoenix in October. The group wore mostly black and weren't armed but experts during the grand jury testimony compared the group to the violent Southern California gangs the Bloods and the Crips. Adel said she made the decision to drop the charges after a review was made. But she admitted that review didn't happen fast enough.

"There was, you know, mistakes in our protocol and process where I needed to be in the loop more," said Adel. "There are varying degrees of culpability or not culpability of, you know, innocence or no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

She said the case was sent back for further investigation.