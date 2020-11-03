PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has been admitted to a hospital for a health emergency.
According to Adel's spokesperson, the situation is fluid and there is limited information to share regarding Adel's condition.
In part, the spokesperson said, "We ask for the community's thoughts and prayers at this time."
Adel is currently in a tight race to hold onto her job as county attorney in Maricopa against Democratic challenger Julie Gunnigle, who holds a slight lead Thursday night over Adel 52% to 48% of ballots counted with 12% of voting centers reporting.
I have heard from multiple reporters via social media that my opponent has been admitted to the hospital for a medical emergency. My thoughts are with Allister and her family. We should give them privacy in this moment and we wish for a full recovery.— Julie Gunnigle (@JulieGunnigle) November 4, 2020
Additional information was not immediately available.
Full Adel spokesperson statement is below:
Earlier tonight County Attorney Allister Adel was admitted to the hospital for a health emergency. The situation is fluid and there is limited information to share. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. We ask for the community's thoughts and prayers at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.