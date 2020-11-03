PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is in serious but stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery for bleeding to the brain.
Adel's spokeswoman, Jennifer Liewer, released the information Wednesday morning.
Adel was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night. At the time, the only information made public was that Adel had a "health emergency."
"Her family is grateful for the outpouring of support and asks for continued prayers for Allister," Liewer said Wednesday. "This is understandably a very difficult situation and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time."
Adel is currently in a tight race to hold onto her job as county attorney in Maricopa against Democratic challenger Julie Gunnigle, who holds a slight lead as of Wednesday morning over Adel 51% to 49% of ballots counted with 75 of 175 voting centers reporting.
I have heard from multiple reporters via social media that my opponent has been admitted to the hospital for a medical emergency. My thoughts are with Allister and her family. We should give them privacy in this moment and we wish for a full recovery.— Julie Gunnigle (@JulieGunnigle) November 4, 2020
