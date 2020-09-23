PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - During the same week Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel declined to pursue criminal charges against the trooper who shot and killed Dion Johnson, she sent a letter to state lawmakers telling them she fully supports body-worn cameras for all uniformed officers in the field.

"It's part of my commitment to transparency," she told Arizona's Family. "When we are able to have more evidence, it may not change the outcome; however, it could give us more information."

In the letter, she specifically mentions Johnson's case and the costs associated with the technology.

"The challenge that comes in when I talk about the cost is not necessarily purchasing the cameras. It's uploading the data from the cameras and storing that information and having staff go through it," said Adel.

Adel says Johnson's death weighed heavily on her but would body-worn video have made a difference in the outcome of the case? The two troopers who responded to the incident were not wearing them.

"I can't speculate whether body-worn cameras would have changed this or not, but I can say it would have been useful to at least have the information in making a decision as serious as this," she said.

Arizona's Family did reach out to Adel's opponent in the upcoming election. In a statement, Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, says body-cams are a smart policy decision. However, she thinks Adel has been silent on this issue and is calling the letters a quote "political stunt."

Adel claims she's had conversations about transparency since last year and now is the time to prepare for the next legislative session.

One of the letters was also sent to Gov. Doug Ducey's office. In a statement, a spokesman for his office said the governor advocated for funding all session to equip every state trooper with a body-worn camera. He said it was included in Gov. Ducey's State of the State address and his executive budget proposal.

COVID-19 turned the session upside down, the governor's office says, and a "very narrow budget was passed to prepare for economic uncertainty." The funding is still a priority for Gov. Ducey and is something they will work on getting into the budget moving forward, he said.

Dion Johnson's mother wants FBI to look into DPS shooting death of her son Johnson's mother said this is something no mother should have to endure. "This hurts worse and worse," she said. "I can't eat. I can't sleep, and I have nightmares."

Meantime, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said it supports Gov. Ducey's advocacy for troopers. There are 122 highway patrol vehicles with dash cams, DPS said.