Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel remains in the hospital after suffering from a brain bleed.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Physicians treating Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel say she is alert and continues to respond well to treatment after suffering from a brain bleed.

Adel was hospitalized Tuesday, Nov. 3 after suffering bleeding in her brain that required emergency surgery. She is currently being treated at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. 

Adel's physician, Dr. Michael Lawton, President and CEO of Barrow Neurological Institute, says Adel has been receiving treatment for a brain bleed that occurred between the brain and inner lining of the skull, causing pressure on the brain.

Dr. Lawton says the blood clot was surgically removed and the pressure on Adel's brain has been relieved. She continues to respond well to treatment and is alert and communicating with her family and medical team.

In a statement, Adel's family said "We are grateful for the outpouring of support during this time and the privacy that has been afforded to our family."

 

