MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen and a woman have been indicted on fraud charges in connection to his adoption business.
According to court paperwork, Petersen and Lynwood Jennet arranged and paid for pregnant women to travel from the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the United States in order to give up their children for adoption.
[WATCH: First report]
The pair lied on legal documents and said the women were from Arizona, the documents said. The reason why is because the Compact of Free Association, passed in the mid-1980s, bans women from RMI to come to the U.S. just for adoption, unless they have a special visa.
They did this, investigators say, through the Law Office of Paul D. Petersen, where Jennet worked.
The crimes happened between Nov. 30, 2015 and May 30, 2019, investigators said.
Both were indicted on 28 counts of fraudulent schemes and practices, one count of conspiracy, one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of theft and one count of forgery.
Investigators with the Department of Public Safety raided the home and business of Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen on Tuesday. They are working with the investigation run by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.
[PHOTOS: DPS raids Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen's Mesa home, office]
The AG's Office said it was a "multi-state investigation." There is a news conference scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. where more details will be announced. Special agents with the Utah Attorney General's Office will also be there. Arizona's Family will carry the news conference live.
According to the Maricopa County Assessor's website, Petersen has been helping people across the U.S. adopt for nearly 15 years.
Petersen was appointed to the position of County assessor in 2013, won a special election in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016. The county assessor is in charge of property valuation.
The Republic of the Marshall Islands is located in the north-central Pacific Ocean about halfway between Hawaii and Australia. With a land area about the size of Washington, D.C., the RMI has been a member of the United Nations since 1991.