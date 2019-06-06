MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's Phoenix shelter location is filling up due to a quarantine at its Mesa shelter and they are calling on the public for help.
The East shelter is quarantined for the next two weeks while some dogs undergo treatment for upper respiratory infections and confirmed cases of distemper.
Adoptions have been paused at this location until all East dogs can be re-vaccinated and are healthy to go to their new home.
Due to the quarantine, the East facility said they will not be able to bring in any more animals forcing the space at the West facility to reach maximum occupancy.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) said they are currently working with outside boarding facilities in efforts to get dogs housed off property, but they desperately need help from the public.
According to MCACC, a majority the dogs are healthy, and it is not unsafe for future pet owners to adopt at this location.
Any dogs showing signs of URI are being treating with antibiotics and the proper medication will be sent home with adopters.
Furry friends for 20lbs or more are adopted for the $21 license fee, 19lbs or less may be adopted for $50.
Dog licenses or other animal services can be scheduled at the West Shelter located at 2500 S 27th Ave.
(1) comment
Sure wasting a lot of my taxes on animals that should be killed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.