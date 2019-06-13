MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The quarantine at the East Maricopa County Animal Shelter has been extended for another week. The West shelter will be hosting a free adoption event for the public in order to make space.
The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCAC) has had to euthanize 37 dogs since June 3, including 16 dogs that tested positive for distemper or shown severe symptoms.
[WATCH: How Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is handling quarantine]
The Maricopa County West Animal Shelter is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for a free “Emergency Empty the Shelters” event from June 14 through June 16.
All adult animals (7 months and older) will be free, and the puppies, kittens and shelter superheroes will be half off.
[MORE: Pet and animal news]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.