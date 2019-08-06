PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three Valley women are upset after being "terminated" from the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control volunteer program.
Jordan Bader, her mom Lorena Bader and their friend Erika Edmark are heartbroken.
[WATCH: Controversy surrounds 3 women getting banned from volunteering at County animal shelter]
"I can't tell you how devastated we are," said Lorena Bader.
On Thursday, August 1, the women received an email from their volunteer coordinator thanking them for all they've done in the past for the shelter pets.
The email also read, "We recognize that there have been many process changes over the past several months and there may be differing opinions on how to best adapt to these changes. MCACC feels at this time we must terminate your participation in our volunteer program."
The Baders were out of town when they received that email.
Jordan said the County didn't give them a clear reason for their dismissal, but she thinks it's retaliation for speaking up about shelter conditions.
[RELATED: Maricopa County shelter needs donations of portable coolers to cool animals]
MCACC spokesperson Jose Santiago denies the retaliation accusation.
"We were an open book throughout all of this. Would we have liked our kennels to be cooler? Absolutely. Were we doing anything wrong? Absolutely not. It's our job to care for these animals to make sure they're healthy and adoptable," said Santiago. "For anybody to think this is retaliation is ridiculous."
Santiago said he couldn't get into specifics, but the women had violated the volunteer code of conduct they agreed to when signing up for the program.
"Unfortunately, we're not at liberty to discuss something like that. This was a personnel issue. This is not something we're going to be elaborating much on. What is important for people to realize is for an organization like ours, volunteers are vital, especially good volunteers. So, for us to make a decision like this, it wasn't an easy decision for us to make. But it was something that we had to do for the best of our organization," explained Santiago.
Later on Tuesday, Maricopa County spokesperson Fields Moseley elaborated on the decision and referenced a conversation the women had in a "closed group."
"Three Maricopa County Animal Care and Control volunteers were asked not to return last week because of their own actions. The three were part of a conversation on a social media platform where they conspired to undermine the Animal Care operation and denigrated County employees. This type of behavior from employees or volunteers will not be tolerated," Moseley said in an emailed written statement.
Jordan acknowledges a conversation happened in a closed group.
Somehow, County officials saw them.
"They took our comments out of context and violated our privacy in a group chat," said Jordan. "We are going to get legal counsel. Our First Amendment rights have been violated. The comments were taken completely out of context. The majority of volunteers are extremely unhappy about how their voices have been silenced if they bring up concerns. Our only safe place is in our group chats."
(6) comments
Can’t tell from the pic. Which ones are the dogs and which ones are the volunteers?
I have just two words. Stanley Roberts
Not sure about this situation...but I have worked at places where....if you disagreed with the management/supervisor...you were fired.
I refuse to support an organization that shuns whistleblowers for voicing legitimate concerns about the conditions at the shelter. This was wrong in every way.
I agree with the volunteers that 100 degree temperature is not OK for the animals. (or the workers/volunteers either!) It is so difficult to find dependable volunteers who care enough to help animals. Why was it so wrong to let the public know what is happening and to solicit help and support for the animals there? I had set up my will to leave $$ to Maricopa Animal Control and now I am thinking twice about that. May need to shift to a place that has a different perspective about this.
Sounds like they were banned without reprimands . So it was un- just and meant to out fear into paid workers . [ban]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.