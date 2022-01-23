PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) will do its Point In Time Homelessness Street Count on Tuesday from around 6 AM to 10 AM.

Thousands of volunteers will spend hours getting a good approximation of how many homeless people there are in the Maricopa County region. The count didn't happen last year due to pandemic concerns.

"There was a time in my life when I worked, and everything was going wonderfully well for me." Phoenix homeless resident Lovia Primous said.

For the last few months, 67-year-old Phoenix Army veteran Primous has faced one challenge after another. A stroke in September forced him to stop working, and no work meant not being able to afford a place to live. For the time being, Primous is staying at the Ozanam Manor, a temporary shelter in Phoenix.

"I have to stay focused and persevere," he said. "And say to myself, this too shall pass."

Mesa Mayor and MAG Regional Council Chair John Giles realizes the harsh realities of this pandemic have added more people to the Maricopa County homeless community. He's hoping that this year's count will clarify just how many.

"We'll be walking along railroad tracks and parks and everywhere we can think of to go to physically interact with the homeless community," Giles said.

In the five years before last year, data showed that the Maricopa County homeless population nearly tripled. Giles expects another increase this year and is already thinking of how to tackle the issue further.

"All of the communities in Maricopa County are going to be doing something," Giles said. "More than we've ever done in the past. Part of that is because we do have access to some one-time American Relief Act money and some COVID-response money."

Giles says the county is looking into turning old motels into living communities for those on the streets. That's something that Primous thinks would go a long way. But he's got a message for those doing the count.

"It can't be an annual project," Primous said. "There's got to be a consistency in it. It has to be; I would almost say a 24/7 commitment."

Giles says findings from the count should be released in the next few weeks. If you'd like to volunteer for the count, you can do so by clicking here.