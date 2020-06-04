PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Marchers walked through downtown Phoenix early Thursday morning leaving flowers at key locations in a memorial for George Floyd.

Protest marches for George Floyd have been going on in downtown Phoenix for about a week straight. Today, two women organized a different kind of march.

Protesters hold rally demanding Phoenix City Council cut police funding by 25% "Poder in Action" is the group asking to cut police funding, stating that the City Council should instead "invest that money in programs that create safe and healthy communities."

Lauren Cheatle-Courtney went to Denver Wholesale Flowers in Phoenix to pick up items for what she calls Floyd's Flowers Morning Car March. She and a friend decided to collect flowers and place them at locations in downtown Phoenix to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. As a mother she says she wasn't able to attend the evening marches but wanted to show her support and honor Floyd's life with her kids.

"At 6 a.m. most kids are up and you may not want to take all four of your kids out somewhere but you can put them in the car, you can have this conversation, they can be a part of this and we can change things going forward through our children," Cheatle-Courtney said.

Participants traveled in their cars to lay flowers in locations throughout downtown in Floyd's memory. Cheatle-Courtney said she hopes the flowers will remind passersby of the change that is needed to fight racial injustice.

"I want to use this time to think about, reflect how we can change things going forward because what we are doing now isn’t working," Cheatle-Courtney said.

The laying of the flowers started at George Washington Carver Museum at around 6 a.m. and ended at the Phoenix Police Department Headquarters at 7:30 a.m.