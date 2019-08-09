PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --There have now been 50 locations where skimmers have been found in Arizona in 2019.
The Arizona Department of Agriculture indicates 50 gas station locations have reported skimmers to Weights and Measures.
Some locations have multiple skimmers at the same gas station.
In 2018, there were a total of 148 skimmers reported. That is up from 57 in 2017.
Check the latest Arizona's Family skimmer map here. (The Arizona Department of Agriculture does not provide specific gas stations, only the intersection.)
