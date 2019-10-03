PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --There have now been close to 100 skimmers found in Arizona in 2019.
The Arizona Department of Agriculture indicates 89 gas station locations have reported skimmers to Weights and Measures as of Sept. 26, 2019.
Some locations have multiple skimmers at the same gas station.
In 2018, there were a total of 148 skimmers reported. That is up from 57 in 2017.
