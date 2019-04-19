PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix has seen an increase in pedestrian deaths at a significantly higher rate than the national average.
In the past 10 years, deadly crashes involving pedestrians in Phoenix have increased 125 percent.
The Phoenix City Manager's Office launched a staff pedestrian safety task force in April 2018 to reduce crashes involving pedestrians.
According to a report from the City of Phoenix, 77 percent of deadly/serious pedestrian crashes occur when it is dark outside.
The City of Phoenix is evaluating street lighting to determine where improved lighting can increase visibility of pedestrians.
Phoenix also currently operates 45 HAWKs, which are traffic control devices used to stop traffic and allow pedestrians to cross safely.
The city anticipates installing the device at 46 more locations and 21 are expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Other street designs will also be implemented. At 39th and Southern avenues, a new traffic signal is under design and will be operational by the end of summer 2019.
the only way to reduce pedestrians getting his is to fine them $500 for every offence of jaywalking. Of course most of them who jaywalk are living on our tax money anyway so they would not care.
OK now do an overlay as to where the illegals live. Betcha it is close
