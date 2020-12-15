PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There were 43 skimmers found at gas stations around Arizona in 2020. That's down from the 105 found in 2019.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture indicates that in 2020, 23 gas station locations reported a total of 43 gas skimmers to the Weights and Measures department.

The latest case of gas skimmers came just recently. Buckeye police are still looking for two men suspected of putting credit card skimming devices on pumps at a gas station.

It happened at the Sombrero Shell Station at 510 E. Monroe Avenue. Police say on Nov. 26 and again on Dec. 12, the suspects placed credit card skimmers on two separate gas pumps.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture does not provide specific gas stations, only the intersection.

Check the 2020 map here: