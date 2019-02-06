NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders in Nogales are sending a message to the federal government - no more razor wire.
They say it’s dangerous and casting a shadow on their city.
The Nogales City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday, condemning the new razor wire on the border wall.
[RELATED: UPDATE: Border officials explain added wire to Nogales wall]
We traveled to the border to ask residents how they feel.
Six rows of razor wire lay on the U.S. side of the fence, and a generator sent a massive light into the night sky Wednesday. Nearby, we met Eloy Villa walking home from work as a waiter at a local resort.
“What do you think of the razor wire along the fence?” we asked.
It’s terrible, he said.
Villa told us he doesn’t think the razor wire does much as a deterrent.
“No hace nada,” he said, telling us it doesn’t do anything.
[RELATED: Nogales officials decry new razor wire on border wall]
The mayor of Nogales said he’s worried about the people who frequent this area.
"See we respond to calls at the border,” Mayor Arturo Garino said. “We respond to people falling off the fence - broken legs, broken limbs. We respond to even pregnancies. We're the agency that responds to calls at the border. I would not like to respond to one about concertina wire - because it's not going to be something good.”
Villa said his bigger worry is the large groups of people from Central America, making their way through Mexico to the U.S. In Spanish, he told us he understands many are looking for a better life but is concerned that some are criminals who will do harm.
So the mayor is worried about the illegals getting hurt? Sounds like the mayor is being controlled by the mexican government.
