PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Friday, June 19, marks "Juneteeth," a day that recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

More companies are now beginning to recognize this as a paid holiday. Those companies include Target, Nike, Uber and Lyft.

Here at Arizona's Family, many of our colleagues will be taking Friday off to observe Juneteenth. So we made some changes to our programming schedule.

There will only be one hour of Good Evening Arizona on 3TV, starting at 4 p.m. Our Town Hall on Critical Conversations will air at 5 p.m. Our monsoon special will air at 6 p.m. and you can watch the news at 6:30 on CBS 5. We will also have live newscasts at 8 p.m. on 3TV and 10 p.m. on 3TV and CBS 5.