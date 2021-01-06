PHOENIX (3TV/CVBS 5) -- Arizona lawmakers are speaking out about the protest at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Chaos erupted as thousands of President Trump supporters charged the complex and breached the building.

The violence, which ended with one woman being shot and killed, halted the congressional count of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Democrats and Republicans alike had strong words about what happened today, and most of them condemned the violence.

Gov. Doug Ducey called the scene in Washington "wrong." He tweeted: "In America, we practice peaceful transitions of power. We respect the law and law enforcement. The scene at the United States Capitol right now is wrong and has no place in our form of government. All should denounce, and it should end now."

Senator Mark Kelly said that in this country, democracy prevails over chaos and those who commit violent acts are held accountable. "This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election – and silence the voices of Arizonans – will fail," he tweeted.