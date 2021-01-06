PHOENIX (3TV/CVBS 5) -- Arizona lawmakers are speaking out about the protest at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Chaos erupted as thousands of President Trump supporters charged the complex and breached the building.
Hundreds of pro-Trump protesters have gathered on the House side of the Capitol building. CNN personnel inside the House building report hearing fireworks and chants of "USA! USA!"
Gov. Doug Ducey called the scene in Washington "wrong." He tweeted: "In America, we practice peaceful transitions of power. We respect the law and law enforcement. The scene at the United States Capitol right now is wrong and has no place in our form of government. All should denounce, and it should end now."
Senator Mark Kelly said that in this country, democracy prevails over chaos and those who commit violent acts are held accountable. "This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election – and silence the voices of Arizonans – will fail," he tweeted.
1 of 70
Pres. Trump protesters clash with security at U.S. Capitol
PHOTOS: Protesters storm U.S. Capitol, breach building
Chaos erupted at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as thousands of President Trump supporters charged the complex and breached the building. The chaos halted the congressional count of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
1 of 70
Pres. Trump protesters clash with security at U.S. Capitol
(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters scale the walls at the U.S. Capitol
Protesters outside the U.S. Capitol wearing gas masks
Pres. Trump tweets video saying "Go home" and "We have to have peace"
Twitter
Police use tear gas to fend off protesters storming the Capitol
AP/Julio Cortez
Police and protesters clash as crowd begins to storm the building at U.S. Capitol
AP/Julio Cortez
Trump supporters breach walls of building at U.S. Capitol
Twitter
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Protesters swarm Capitol Hill
AP/Julio Cortez
A look inside building at U.S. Capitol as protesters swarm outside
AP
A look inside building at U.S. Capitol as protesters swarm outside
AP
A look inside building at U.S. Capitol as protesters swarm outside
AP
Trump supporters protest outside U.S. Capitol
Police trying to hold off crowd of Trump supporters at U.S. Capitol
Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Police at U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Police at U.S. Capitol try to hold off crowds outside
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
AP/Julio Cortez
Protesters breach fences and barriers at U.S. Capitol
CNN
Pres. Trump supporters storm building at U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters wave Trump flags as they swarm the U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Pres. Trump protesters clash with security at U.S. Capitol