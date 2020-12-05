PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a high school in Phoenix early Saturday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but the man was found in the area of 23rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road, which is south of Glendale Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. That’s right by Washington Park and just south of Washington High School.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department, there were “obvious signs of trauma.” She did not elaborate except to say that the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Detectives are working to identify the man and piece together the events that led to his death. The investigation is ongoing.