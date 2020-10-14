PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters made a disturbing discovery when they found a body while putting out a fire at a mobile home in Laveen on Wednesday evening.
Witnesses called 911 after seeing fire and smoke coming from the mobile home near 43rd and Southern avenues. When firefighters got there, they quickly went inside to battle the flames and search for anyone inside. That's when they found the body of an older man.
It's unclear how the man died, and he has yet to be identified. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes. An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.