PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man's body was found in a mobile home fire early Monday morning.
The fire started at around 1 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road.
According to Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire started on the roof of the home and fire crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department said once the fire was out, investigators found the body of an adult man inside. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Crisis response teams were on scene to help assist families who were displaced by the fire.
The victim's name has not been released and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
