MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man officers were looking for on Tuesday afternoon ended up being shot in an officer-involved shooting in Maricopa.
Police said Codey Foy was shot in the left hand in the area of Honeycutt Road and Costa Del Sol Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The shooting involved an off-duty Border Patrol agent, investigators said. The agent wasn't hurt. It's unclear if Foy was armed or what happened moments leading up to the shooting.
MPD is working an OIS in the Tortosa area. Off duty border patrol agent involved. The suspect in this case is Codey Foy from earlier incident today in the same area. Investigation continues BP agent unhurt suspect sustained a none life threatening GSW to left hand.— Maricopa Police Dept. (@MPDPIO) May 6, 2020
The Maricopa Police Department said around 3 p.m. officers were looking for Foy in the Tortosa area. He had apparently run from police. They then tweeted out his picture. The department said around 4:30 p.m. they had searched the area but didn't find him. No other information was available.
Police activity in the Tortosa area. Units looking for a subject that ran from police. White male 5’09” 140 last seen wearing blue jeans, flannel shirt and ball cap. Do not approach call 911. You are asked to stay out of the area.— Maricopa Police Dept. (@MPDPIO) May 5, 2020
This is the eighth officer-involved shooting to happen in 2020 outside of Maricopa County and the 29th in the state.