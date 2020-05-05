Codey Foy

Codey Foy was shot in his left hand.

 Courtesy: Maricopa Police Department

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man officers were looking for on Tuesday afternoon ended up being shot in an officer-involved shooting in Maricopa.

Police said Codey Foy was shot in the left hand in the area of Honeycutt Road and Costa Del Sol Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The shooting involved an off-duty Border Patrol agent, investigators said. The agent wasn't hurt. It's unclear if Foy was armed or what happened moments leading up to the shooting.

The Maricopa Police Department said around 3 p.m. officers were looking for Foy in the Tortosa area. He had apparently run from police. They then tweeted out his picture. The department said around 4:30 p.m. they had searched the area but didn't find him. No other information was available.

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting to happen in 2020 outside of Maricopa County and the 29th in the state.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you